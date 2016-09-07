One killed, two injured in city road mishap

A Rickshaw passenger was killed and two others were injured in a road mishap in front of the RAJUK bhaban at Dilkusha in the capital on Wednesday morning.

The dead is identified as Nurjahan Begum, 45, and two injured people who are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital are Fatema Begum, 50, and Md Khokon, 40.

Khokon is the rickshaw peddler while the two others were Rickshaw passengers. Their detail addresses could not be known immediately.

Abdus Sabur, one of the pedestrians, who brought the trio to DMCH along with police said that the rickshaw was hit by a bus while all the three fell off the rickshaw at 8:00am.

The locals and police rescued them and rushed them to DMCH where on duty doctors declared Nurjahan dead at about 8:45am.