Two Marma men beaten to death in Bandarban

Two marma people were killed on Tuesday night as their associates beat them to death at Ankapara of Roansori in Bandarban.

The victims were identified as Ukhera Marma, 30, and A Pru Marma, 25, both were residents of Lama upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Roansori police station Md Omar Ali said around 10:00pm a group of Marma people were returning to their village after attending a discussion programme of police over law and order.

On the way the group locked into arguments with each other while they started beating up two of their fellows and ended killing them on the spot.

The duo was beaten by sticks and police recovered the bodies this morning, he said.

Police was preparing to file a case and on one was arrested over the matter, he added.