Falling iron block kills worker at Padma project

A construction worker was killed after a heavy iron block fell on him at Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project site in Munshiganj on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as M Sohel, 22, son of M Hossain, a resident of Nayanpur village in Ramganj of Laxmipur, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Executive engineer of the project Dewan Abdul Quader said Sohel was doing painting work at the Kumarbhog Construction Yard in the project area.

At one stage, an iron block fell on Sohel suddenly, leaving him severely injured.

Later he was whisked off to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Sohel joined the project as a construction worker.