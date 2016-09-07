You are here: Home » Front Page

Indian fuel oil shipment thru B’desh to begin in a day or two

September 7, 2016 12:46 am·0 commentsViews: 7
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government completed all the preparations to facilitate shipment of fuel oil from Indian State of Assam to Tripura through Bangladeshi territory on humanitarian grounds.
The shipment of the first consignment is likely to begin in a day or two, Roads and Highways Department officials said.
‘In the first consignment, a convoy of 10 oil tankers with capacity 10 tonnes fuel oil each will enter Bangladesh through the Dawki-Tamabil border and re-enter in India via Chatlapur- Kailasahar border covering about 135 kilometres of Bangladeshi territory,’ a RHD official said.
All the preparations including some road works were completed, he said.
The convoy would be provided with security arrangement for smooth passage through the Bangladesh territory, the official said.
Bangladesh, at the request of India, agreed to allow shipment of fuel oil for a short period. The
Roads and Highways Department of Bangladesh and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a public sector unit under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the country, signed a short-term memorandum of understanding on August 18 on facilitating the service.
The Indian authorities informed Bangladesh that some 80 oil tankers each having a capacity of 10 tonnes will transport fuel oil from Assam to Tripura, which has been suffering from fuel shortage for nearly two months due to the damage of the usual Indian highway caused by the recent floods.
The MoU will facilitate transportation of Petroleum Goods (Motor Spirit, High Speed Diesel, Superior Kerosene Oil & Liquefied Petroleum Gas) from Assam to Tripura through Bangladesh territory.
The first consignment is likely to be transferred on Wednesday, officials said, and the next consignment is likely to cross Bangladesh after the vacation of Eid-ul Azha.
The shipment of fuel oil through Bangladesh territory is likely to end by the end of this month, according to the MoU.
If required, the duration of the MoU can be extended for a short period of time with concurrence from both the sides.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Police yet to crack abduction, murder of 7 people Law enforcers till Friday were yet to crack the abduction and murder of seven people, including Nayaranganj panel mayor Nazrul...
  2. Transit modalities, trade high on agenda The commerce secretary-level meeting between Dhaka and Kathmandu will be held in the capital on October 17-18 to push forward...
  3. Fear of losing land grips enclave people Many people living in Indian enclaves inside Bangladesh territory are now in fear of losing ownerships of the lands they...
  4. Uncertainty looms over SSC exams Candidates with admit cards in hands, are passing anxious moments, still unsure whether they would be able to take the...
  5. Reaz Rahman shot at in Gulshan: BNP calls hartal for Thursday Unidentified miscreants shot at Reaz Rahman, an adviser to Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, and set fire to his...
  6. 16 of 235 gold bars still missing Investigators are yet to trace 16 of the 235 gold bars found abandoned in a car at Rampura in the...
  7. Bhutanese PM arrives today Aiming to give their relations a stronger footing, Bangladesh and Bhutan would renew their bilateral trade agreement on Saturday with...
  8. Police yet to crack Phulgazi murder Local leaders of both the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party traded blame for the murder of the Phulgazi...
  9. Japan likely to ask Hasina to look seriously at East, says envoy Political and security issues as well as economic cooperation will figure high at Dhaka-Tokyo summit talks during prime minister Sheikh...
  10. Unregistered bikes undermine security The use of unregistered motorbikes in crimes across the country increased sharply in recent times raised serious nationwide concerns. The...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement