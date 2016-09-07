Indian fuel oil shipment thru B’desh to begin in a day or two

The government completed all the preparations to facilitate shipment of fuel oil from Indian State of Assam to Tripura through Bangladeshi territory on humanitarian grounds.

The shipment of the first consignment is likely to begin in a day or two, Roads and Highways Department officials said.

‘In the first consignment, a convoy of 10 oil tankers with capacity 10 tonnes fuel oil each will enter Bangladesh through the Dawki-Tamabil border and re-enter in India via Chatlapur- Kailasahar border covering about 135 kilometres of Bangladeshi territory,’ a RHD official said.

All the preparations including some road works were completed, he said.

The convoy would be provided with security arrangement for smooth passage through the Bangladesh territory, the official said.

Bangladesh, at the request of India, agreed to allow shipment of fuel oil for a short period. The

Roads and Highways Department of Bangladesh and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a public sector unit under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the country, signed a short-term memorandum of understanding on August 18 on facilitating the service.

The Indian authorities informed Bangladesh that some 80 oil tankers each having a capacity of 10 tonnes will transport fuel oil from Assam to Tripura, which has been suffering from fuel shortage for nearly two months due to the damage of the usual Indian highway caused by the recent floods.

The MoU will facilitate transportation of Petroleum Goods (Motor Spirit, High Speed Diesel, Superior Kerosene Oil & Liquefied Petroleum Gas) from Assam to Tripura through Bangladesh territory.

The first consignment is likely to be transferred on Wednesday, officials said, and the next consignment is likely to cross Bangladesh after the vacation of Eid-ul Azha.

The shipment of fuel oil through Bangladesh territory is likely to end by the end of this month, according to the MoU.

If required, the duration of the MoU can be extended for a short period of time with concurrence from both the sides.