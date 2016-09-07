You are here: Home » Front Page

China looks to strike deal on comprehensive co-op

September 7, 2016
Nazmul Ahsan

The government is planning to sign a framework agreement with China for developing cooperation on production capacity, as the draft deal involves collaboration in major sectors such as physical infrastructure, financial institutions, power and energy, and manufacturing industries.
An inter-ministerial meeting held this past week in the foreign ministry decided to give the go-ahead to striking a deal soon with Beijing. A memo under the framework might be signed between the two Asian economies, a senior bureaucrat who attended the meeting said.
Presided over by foreign secretary Md Shahidul Haque, the meeting discussed various issues pertaining to the draft framework agreement, intended to bolster bilateral cooperation between the countries, he added.
The deal is expected to be signed during the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposed Bangladesh visit in mid-October, a source at the foreign ministry said.
The draft deal, styled, ‘Framework agreement of developing cooperation on production capacity between Bangladesh and China,’ has a mention of 12 areas of cooperation between the two nations.
The areas include infrastructure and logistics, financial institutions, the exploration and utilisation of hydrocarbons, electricity and renewable energies, manufacturing industry, including manufacturing of steel, nonferrous metals, automobiles, machinery, construction materials, light industry, production of home appliances, technology transfer and cooperation in the area of climate change and adaptation technique.
‘The draft framework agreement, sent from the Chinese government, is aimed at cementing bilateral relations between Dhaka and Beijing, as the later seeks to consolidate its clout and expand influence over Dhaka,’ a top government official told New Age.
‘The Chinese investment in Bangladesh will get priority in implementing the framework, while our priority areas are yet to be finalised fully.’
Officials concerned said a slew of meetings would be held before the draft is okayed, as respective ministries were asked to give their input on the framework agreement.

