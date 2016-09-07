33 lakh cattle fattened for Eid market

About 33 lakh cows and buffaloes for sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha, one-third of the demand, have been fattened by farmers, said the Department of Livestock.

Called fattened by skilled farmers using scientific method under veterinary experts’ supervision alone would be safe for human consumption, DLS officials told New Age.

They cautioned people not to buy sacrificial cattle that were fed banned drugs to fatten them keeping Eid market.

They said that greedy traders and farmers artificially fatten cattle out of sheer profit motive.

They said that cattle fattened by injecting banned growth hormones or feeding steroid tablets would seriously damage consumers’ health.

Animal health experts advised people to buy sacrificial cattle l behaving normally and strictly avoid purchasing sick animals for sacrifice.

Citing official data, DLS deputy director for animal health and administration Md Ainul Haque told New Age that 1.15 crore cattle in the country, inclusive of cows, buffaloes and goats were fit for sacrifice.

During the last Eid-ul-Azha, he said about 96 lakh cattle were sacrificed in Bangladesh.

He said that DLS officials would monitor cattle markets across the country ahead of Eid to ensure that people buy healthy sacrificial cattle.

He said veterinary teams would, on demand from buyers, examine cattle to be sold at markets across the country.

Asked about cattle from India and Myanmar, Ainul Haque said a small number of them illegally smuggled into Bangladesh would leave no impact on the domestic market.

They said steroids and other harmful cattle fattening drugs are banned under the Fisheries and Livestock Act 2010.

Sher-e Bangla Agricultural University’s animal science and veterinary medicine faculty dean Md Mufazzal Hossain told New Age that there was no reason to get panicked as most of the sacrificial cattle to be sold ahead of the Eid were fattened following scientific methods.

Hardly one or two per cent of the cattle might have been fattened by greedy traders and farmers using harmful drugs, he said.

He advised against buying listless and quiet cattle with swelled skins and abnormal behavior.

Only sick and aging cattle are smuggled from across the border, he said.

Smuggled cattle bring infectious diseases, he said.