Jessore police release photos of 11 ‘extremists’

September 7, 2016
Our correspondent . Jessore

Jessore police released another poster with photographs of 11 suspected extremists on Tuesday.
The suspected extremists were identified as Tanjib alias Ashraful, his brother Tanjir Ahmed, their sisters Masuma Akhter and Maksuda Khatun, Maksuda’s husband Shakir Ahmed and Masuma’s husband Nazmul Hasan and Mussabir of Uttara in Dhaka, Harez Ali of Dakkhin Khan, Dhaka, GM Nazim Uddin of Monirampur, Jessore, Mohiuddin of Chansra, Jessore and Mehedi Hasan Jim of Sharsha in Jessore. The first four persons of the list are siblings and children of Abdul Aziz, of Purtan Kashba in Jessore town. They are activists of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, police said.
Jessore police earlier released a list of suspected extremists which made controversy.
Talking to the New Age, Bhaskar Saha, assistant superintendent of police of Jessore, said the second list of the suspected extremists was prepared after a thorough investigation.

