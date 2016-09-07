WAR CRIMES: Warrant issued to produce Tangail suspect

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Tuesday issued a warrant to produce a Tangail suspect, now detained in Tangail jail in a case under Special Powers Act, before the tribunal for his suspected involvement in committing genocide in Tangail and abducting five people including philanthropist Ranada Prashad Saha from his village home in Khanpur, Narayanganj, during the Liberation War.

The tribunal passed the order allowing a petition submitted by prosecutor Rana Dasgupta and asked the prison authorities to produce him before it on November 7.

The suspect, Md Mahabubur Rahman, is the son of late Abdul Wadud of Tangail Sadar Upazila in Tangail district. Mahabub’s father was the Tangail Upazila president of Peace Committee, the prosecution said.

Prosecutor Rana Dasgupta told New Age that the war crimes investigation agency, while probing the abduction of five persons including RP Saha, found evidences that Mahabub, his cohorts and Pakistani occupation army on May 7, 1971 raided Sahapara under Mirzapur police station in Tangail and committed genocide by killing 33 Hindus.

Philanthropist RP Saha was the founder of Kumudini Welfare Trust and used to run Bharatashwari Homes, Kumudini Hospital and Kumudini Women’s College at Mirzapur in Tangail.

He said that the investigation agency also found evidences that Mahabub, his cohorts and Pakistani occupation army on the same May 7, 1971 night raided a home at Khanpur in Narayanganj and abducted five people including RP Saha.