Khaleda to fly to KSA today to perform hajj

September 7, 2016 12:15 am
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia is scheduled to fly to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to perform hajj.
BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Mohammad Enamul Haque Chowdhury told New Age on Tuesday said that Khaleda would go to Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj at the invitation of the Saudi king, custodian of the two holy mosques of Kabah Sharif in Makkah and Mashjid-e-Nabobi in Madinah.
BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, eldest son of Khaleda Zia, and members of his family, who have been staying in London, would join Khaleda to perform hajj, the party sources said.
Wife of the late Arafat Rahman Koko, youngest son of Khaleda, will also accompany Khaleda.
Khaleda is expected to return home on September 22, said Enamul, who among others, would also accompany the BNP chairperson in the pilgrimage.

