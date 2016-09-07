3 youths electrocuted in C’nawabganj

Three young men died from electrocution while on fishing in a water body at Bibhishon border point in Gomostopur upazila on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Bashir, 22, son of Ayes Uddin, Asadul, 22, son of Alkesh Ali, 22, and Aminur, 17, son of Azizul Lutu, all residents of the village.

ASP ATM Mainul Islam said a group of 10/12 youth went to Singapathar beel around 11:00pm for fishing and they came in contact with a live wire and the 3 died on the spot.