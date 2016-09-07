You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Thundershowers or rain likely

September 7, 2016 12:13 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barisal Chittagong, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dhaka divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, Met Office said.
The country’s highest temperature, 35.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Tuesday in Sylhet and the lowest, 25.2 degrees Celsius, at Rangamati and Srimangal.

