BAF Shaheen College Ctg asked to stop taking extra tuition fee

Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday directed BAF Shaheen College in Chittagong not to collect tuition fee from students at increased rates over the next six months.
The court also directed the government and the Shahheen College authorities to explain why collection of tuition fees and annual charges at increased rates would not be declared illegal.
The Shaheen College authorities were also directed to explain why they would not be ordered to return the excess money collected from students as tuition and annual fees or to adjust them against their monthly fees.
A bench of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das gave the orders after hearing a writ petition filed by parents Md Shakhawat Kamal, Kazal Kanti Lodh and SM Abdul Hasnat.
The petitioners challenged the legality of raising monthly tuition fee by 61 per cent to Tk 600 and the annual charge by 125 per cent to Tk 2,800 from the Bangla medium students.
The tuition fee was increased by over 60 per cent to Tk 795 and the annual charge by 140 per cent to Tk 3,500 for the English version students.
The Shaheen College violated a recent education ministry circular that allows non government schools and colleges to increase of the fees by 30 per cent, at the highest, in consultations with the parents and ascertaining their ability to pay.
The circular also requires the schools and colleges to show their earnings and expenditures to the authorities while seeking permission to increase the fees at the permissible rate.
Subrata Chowdhury and Samir Majumder appeared for the petitioners.

