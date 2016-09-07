You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

UK preacher Anjem Chy jailed for IS support

September 7, 2016 12:37 am·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . London

Anjem Choudary, Britain’s best-known Islamist preacher whose followers have been linked to numerous plots around the world, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison on Tuesday for inviting support for Islamic State, Sky News reported.
Choudary had been convicted previously by a jury at London’s Old Bailey court of using online lectures and messages to encourage support for the banned group which controls large areas of Syria and Iraq.
Notorious in Britain where the tabloids denounce him as a hate preacher, he is also well-known abroad, making regular TV appearances in the wake of attacks by Islamist militants to blame Western foreign policy for targeting Muslims.
Prosecutors said that in postings on social media, Choudary had pledged allegiance to the ‘caliphate’ declared by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and said Muslims had a duty to obey or provide support to him.
Choudary had denied the terrorism charges and claimed the case was politically motivated. He was found guilty after trial in July.
The former head of the now banned organisation al-Muhajiroun, Choudary became infamous for praising the men responsible for the 9/11 attacks on the United States and saying he wanted to convert Buckingham Palace into a mosque.
Despite his often controversial comments and refusal to condemn attacks by Islamists such as the 2005 bombings on the London transport system, Choudary has always denied any involvement in militant activity and had never been previously charged with any terrorism offence.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. MIGRANT CRISIS : Clashes erupt as Hungary seals border The Hungarian police clashed Wednesday with several hundred migrants furious at being blocked from crossing the border with Serbia, as...
  2. Rio under pressure as Olympics looms Rio de Janeiro Olympics organisers remained under pressure to deliver a successful Games two days before they start with questions...
  3. Turkey rounds up 6,000 after failed coup Turkish authorities on Sunday pressed on with a ruthless crackdown against suspects in the failed coup against president Recep Tayyip...
  4. 3 US police officers shot dead Multiple police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were shot on Sunday morning, a department spokesman said, as the country remains...
  5. Neighbours of France truck suspect describe a loner Neighbours of the man suspected to have killed scores of people in a truck attack on the Nice seafront described...
  6. Parents’ shooting: California brothers arrested Two California brothers were arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of their parents, who were popular fixtures at their...
  7. Climate talks run overtime amid disputes Sleep-starved envoys tasked with staving off catastrophic climate change are on track to seal a historic accord, the French hosts...
  8. Russia says jet downing ‘provocation’ Russia on Wednesday accused Turkey of a ‘planned provocation’ over the downing of a warplane on the Syrian border but...
  9. NY’s rich live 11 years longer than its poor New York is a city of extreme inequality, where people in the poorest neighbourhood of Brooklyn die 11 years earlier...
  10. Italy quake death toll hits 250 as rescuers search demolished towns The death toll from a devastating earthquake in central Italy climbed to at least 250 on Thursday and could rise...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement