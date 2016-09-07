You are here: Home » Inner Pages

‘Mugger’ shot dead in city

September 7, 2016
Staff Correspondent

A suspected mugger died in police firing while two others were arrested, including one bullet-hit, at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Sagar, 26, of Faridpur, and his detained associates are Abul Bashar, 28, and Hazarat, 24.
Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge Abu Bokor Siddiqui said a team of petrol police, seeing suspicious movement of a private car near Purana Paltan intersection, signalled to stop the car at about 6:00am.
The private car, ignoring the police signal, began to move speedily in a bid to flee, the OC said, adding that the police patrol van chased them till Dhanmondi where the car stopped and the four persons got down from the car and tried to flee.
The police officer said police also chased them and caught Abul Bashar unhurt.
At one stage, police opened fire at the remaining three and two of them – Sagar and Hazrat – received bullets, he said, adding that police detained the injured two but one managed to flee.
He said police immediately took the injured two to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared Sagar dead at about 7:00am.
DMCH doctors said Sagar received a bullet in the upper part of his back and Hazrat in his left leg. Sagar’s body was kept at DMCH morgue for post mortem examination, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia.

