AL likely to extend committees

The Awami League is likely to increase its central committee and others committees by 10 per cent at its central council session scheduled for October in the capital.

A joint meeting of the ruling party’s central working committee, advisory council and conference preparatory committee at Ganabhaban on Tuesday decided in-principle to extend the committees, meeting sources said.

The meeting, chaired by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister, decided that the proposal moved by a number of leaders would be placed before the tri-annual conference and council session, to be held at Suhrawardy Uddan in the capital on October 22 and 23, for making a final decision, the sources said.

According to the proposal, the number of positions would be increased to 81 from the existing 73 in the central working committee and to 19 from the existing 15 in the presidium.

AL presidium member Nuh-ul-Alam Lenin told New Age after the meeting that some leaders moved proposals of increasing the central committee of the party.

The final decision would be made in the council session of the party, Lenin added.

The meeting discussed the preparations of the party conference.

The members of central working committee, advisory committee and members of the conference preparatory committee attended the meeting.