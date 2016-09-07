You are here: Home » Front Page

SEDITION CASE: Police submit charge sheet against Tarique

September 7, 2016 12:32 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Police on Tuesday submitted a charge sheet against four people, including BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman and former ETV chairman Abdus Salam, in a sedition case filed in 2015.
Detective branch of police inspector Imdadul Haque, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted charge sheet before Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court.
The court fixed September 29 to make a decision whether the charges brought against the four accused will be accepted or not.
The two other accused are Mahathir Farooki Khan, the then chief reporter of ETV and Kanak Sarwar, the then special correspondent of the private TV channel.
Tarique, Mahathir Farooki Khan and Kanak Sarwar have been shown as fugitives in the charge sheet while Abdus Salam is now in jail.
The IO of the case made a plea to the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of three absconding accused, including Tarique.
On January 8, 2015, the treason case was filed with Tejgaon police station over the live telecast of a provocative speech by Tarique at a programme in London on Jan 5.
According to the case statement, Tarique instigated his party men by delivering ‘provocative’ speech against law enforcers which led to anarchy in the country at that time.
Salam committed the same offence by broadcasting Tarique’s ‘provocative’ speech, which also posed a threat to the sovereignty of Bangladesh.
Salam, who was arrested on Jan 6, in a statement before a magistrate confessed to sedition charges brought against him.
Tarique has been in London since September 11, 2008 on medical grounds after securing parole in various cases.

