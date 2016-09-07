Theft raises false alarm in Gulshan

An intrusion into a multi-storey commercial building by a small group of ‘thieves’ caused serious panic in the capital’s Gulshan area on Tuesday morning.

The authorities were forced to deploy additional personnel in the diplomatic zone, which witnessed the country’s worst terror attack on July 1.

After a three-hour search in the commercial building on 51 Gulshan Avenue by police and Rapid Action Battalion, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police acting commissioner Shahbuddin Koreshi said no one was arrested but they suspected a theft had taken place.

The intruders had possibly left the building before police came to the crime scene.

The building housed the office of the Gulshan Branch of National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd and a showroom of LG and on its first floor, beside other shops.

The office of a brokerage house, Uniroyal Securities, is located on the fifth floor of the building, which is partly under construction.

The police found a read widow of the fifth-floor of the building had been cut and suspected the intruders had gone inside the building through there and into other offices.

The police also said the thieves also packed 17 mobile phone sets— including 16 brand new ones— into two bags but could not take it away with them.

Abdus Sabur Mollah, a security guard of NCC Bank who was on duty at the ground floor in the morning said he saw a man between 30 to 35 years trying to cut the railing of the front exit of the building at about 6:45am.

‘I shouted at him and approached the police waiting nearby,’ Sabur said. The patrol police also informed the Gulshan police station, who deployed additional forces with weapons and safety gear.

A caretaker, Mohammad Bulu, who lives on the third floor of the building, said he saw at least three intruders in the building and one of them threatened to kill him if he informed the police.

The police cordoned the area and shut down shops and many small offices around the building, limiting movement of people and traffic.

The police entered the building and searched each of the floors, but formally announced later that it was possible an attempted theft.

Tension eased after the police announcement, but the police said they collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

‘We are still investigating whether anything was stolen from the building…but no one has been arrested so far,’ said Gulshan division additional deputy commissioner Abdul Ahad.

The Gulshan police station duty officer Mahidul Islam said no formal complaint was filed until 5:30pm.

Talking to New Age a number of police officials said they took precautionary measures to search the building as they were still reeling from the trauma of Gulshan café attack in July, which left at least 29 people including two police officers and 17 foreigners, dead.