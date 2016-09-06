Return hajj flights from Sept 17

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start its return hajj flights operation from September 17 to bring back Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

The last return hajj flight of the national carrier would be operated on October 16, said an official release of the airlines on Tuesday, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Meanwhile, the last pre-hajj flight of Biman, BG-8203, carrying 210 hajj pilgrims reached Jeddah on Monday.

Biman from August 4 under the ‘Hajj operation-2016’ has operated a total of 144 flights, 122 dedicated and 32 scheduled flights, and carried 49,545 hajj pilgrims to Jeddah.

Among the hajj flights, Biman operated 10 hajj flights from Chittagong while four flights from Sylhet.

The two state-run carriers of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have carried hajj operation to ferry 101,758 hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.

This year, some 5,181 pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia under government management while 44,364 pilgrims under private arrangement.