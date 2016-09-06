Govt needs just one push for fall, says BNP

Claiming that the government’s footing is now very fragile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Tuesday said only one push by people is enough to ensure its fall.

‘The load of the government’s misdeeds, including killing, enforced disappearance, repression and corruption, has become so heavier that it can no longer bear it. Its base has got very shaky now… only one push is now enough. BNP leaders and activists together with people will have to knock it down,’ he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader called upon his party colleagues to get ready for launching a fresh anti-government movement, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 9th ‘jail release’ day of BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, also alleged that the government cannot remove two ministers — food minister Qamrul Islam and Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq who have been convicted of contempt of court — out fear of negative reaction among people.

Criticising the government for what he said repressing and harassing the opposition leaders and activists, the BNP leader said thousands of their party leaders and workers have been put behind bars in

‘false’ cases.

He alleged that the government is now trying to convict BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia as part of its ‘evil’ move to eliminate the party.

The BNP leader said the Awami League-led government has been on tiger’s back now, and it will not be able to escape people’s wraths when it will get off it.