You are here: Home » National

Govt needs just one push for fall, says BNP

September 6, 2016 8:43 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

BNP-flagClaiming that the government’s footing is now very fragile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Tuesday said only one push by people is enough to ensure its fall.
‘The load of the government’s misdeeds, including killing, enforced disappearance, repression and corruption, has become so heavier that it can no longer bear it. Its base has got very shaky now… only one push is now enough. BNP leaders and activists together with people will have to knock it down,’ he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader called upon his party colleagues to get ready for launching a fresh anti-government movement, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 9th ‘jail release’ day of BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman.
Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, also alleged that the government cannot remove two ministers — food minister Qamrul Islam and Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq who have been convicted of contempt of court — out fear of negative reaction among people.
Criticising the government for what he said repressing and harassing the opposition leaders and activists, the BNP leader said thousands of their party leaders and workers have been put behind bars in
‘false’ cases.
He alleged that the government is now trying to convict BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia as part of its ‘evil’ move to eliminate the party.
The BNP leader said the Awami League-led government has been on tiger’s back now, and it will not be able to escape people’s wraths when it will get off it.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. EP for agreed mechanisms before national elections The visiting delegation of the European Parliament favours some ‘agreed mechanisms’ well ahead of the next general election due in...
  2. BNP leader killed in Satkhira ‘gunfight’ A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party was killed in an alleged ‘gunfight’ at Ganghati under Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira...
  3. BNP expects India would remain with democracy-loving people Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Monday became critical of the Indian external affairs minister’s recent statement, applauding Awami......
  4. BNP demands judicial probe into detained suspect killing The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Sunday demanded judiciary probe into extrajudicial killings including the killing of detained suspect in hacking...
  5. BCL factional clash leaves 6 injured in Ctg At least six Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were injured, including one with bullet, in a factional clash at Chittagong College...
  6. AL-backed chairman candidate boycotts UP polls An Awami League-nominated chairman candidate for Abaipur union of Sailkupa under Jhenaidah district boycotted union parishad polls......
  7. 16 groups with Jamaat root engaged in terrorist acts: PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said anti-liberation forces in 16 different groups are engaged in terrorist activities in the...
  8. Govt orders to demolish identified vulnerable buildings The government has directed Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha and two city corporations of Dhaka to demolish within a month the 321...
  9. EC leased out ballot boxes to govt: BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday said the country’s election system......
  10. BNP to try perpetrators of enforced disappearance Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday cautioned that those who are involved in staging crimes of enforced disappearances of the party’s...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement