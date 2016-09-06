HC wants to know about legal consequences of oath violation

In the wake of a writ petition filed challenging the legality of holding their respective posts by two ministers even after the Supreme Court’s observation that they flouted the oath of office, the High Court on Tuesday wanted to know about the legal consequences of the oath violation.

It asked Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand, who filed the writ, to inform it whether there is any decision in verdicts pronounced in any subcontinent country, including India and Pakistan, regarding the

issue, reports United News of Bangladesh.

An HC bench comprising Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das also fixed Thursday for hearing the petition filed against food minister Qamrul Islam and Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel.

Earlier on Monday, Yunus Ali Akand filed the petition challenging the legality of holding their respective posts by the two ministers even after the Supreme Court observed that they had violated the oath of office.

On September 4, a legal notice was served on them to explain on what authority they are still holding their respective posts even after the Supreme Court’s observation.

The Supreme Court on September 1 released the full text of its verdict that fined Qamrul Islam and AKM Mozammel Huq Tk 50,000 each on March 27 last for their controversial comments about chief justice SK Sinha in connection with the war crimes trial against Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali.

The Supreme Court on March 8 summoned the duo to appear before it on March 15 for their reactions to the remarks of chief justice SK Sinha about the prosecution regarding the trial of Mir Quasem Ali in a war crimes case.

On March 14, ministers Qamrul Islam and Mozammel Huq offered unconditional apology to the court for their remarks.

Qamrul and Mozammel had demanded resignation of the chief justice for his reported remarks that ‘the prosecution is doing politics with the trial of condemned war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’.

They made the demand at a round table discussion organised by Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee in the city on March 5.