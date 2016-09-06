Journalist Siddiqur released on bail

Journalist Siddiqur Rahman Khan, the editor of education-related online news portal Dainik Shiksha, who was arrested for allegedly defaming a former government official, has been released on bail on Tuesday.

‘He was released from the jail at about 6:00pm,’ said Siddiqur’s brother Mashiur Rahman Khan.

The Cyber Tribunal acting judge Atoar Rahman earlier in the afternoon granted him bail in a case filed under section 57 of Informational and Communication Technology Act by for secondary and high education director general Fahima Khatun.

Fahima, also a sister of food minister Md Qamrul Islam and the wife of Awami League lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, filed the case with Ramna police station on August 29.

Detective Branch of police arrested Siddiqur from Shiksha Bhaban in the capital following the case.

A metropolitan magistrates’ court in Dhaka on September 2 sent Siddiqur to jail, a day after his arrest.