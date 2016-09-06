You are here: Home » National

SP Babul Akter relieved of duty

The home ministry on Tuesday accepted the resignation letter of police super Babul Akter, formally bringing the curtain down on his resignation saga.
The ministry issued a gazette notification in the afternoon saying that Babul Akter was relieved of his duty as police super.
Police super Babul Akter was attached to the police headquarters after serving Chittagong Metropolitan Police as deputy commissioner.
He submitted his resignation letter on June 24, days after miscreants stabbed and shot dead his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu at GEC intersection in Chittagong on June 5.

