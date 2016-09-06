You are here: Home » National

Those opposing Rampal power plant won’t get people’s support: Nasim

New Age Online
The presidium member of ruling Awami League and minister for health and family welfare Mohammad Nasim on Tuesday said those who have been opposing Rampal Coal-fired power plant would not get people’s support.
‘You can be headlines in the dailies by opposing the Rampal power plant but you will never get people’s support—-we have been constructing the power plant and it will go into operation. Militancy will be contained and the national polls will be held under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in 2019,’ he said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
Nasim said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised by Bangabandhu Academy at the auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers at Kakrail in the city marking the 12th death anniversary of Awami League women’s affairs secretary Begum Ivy Rahman.
Nasim said, ‘There’s no problem in opposing Awami League. There’s also no problem in coming up with political criticism against us and there’s no difficulty if anybody points out our flaws and faults. We are in the government. It’s not unnatural that there would be faults and flaws of the party in the government. But, it’s heavy injustice and big sin if anybody extends support, patronise and shelter the militants.’
Pointing at Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, the senior Awami League leader said, ‘I would like to call upon you to refrain from extending support to militancy. It’s not a path at all. You have joined hands with them to destroy the country. People of Bangla (country) would give a befitting reply to your activities in 2019, Inshallah.’
Nasim also bitterly criticised Begum Khaleda Zia for opposing construction of Rampal Coal-fired power plant.
Advocate Quamrul Islam said, ‘Jamaat’s wealth-tycoon Mir Quasem Ali tried many times with his riches and wealth to stop the war crimes trial. He engaged even international lobbyists for the purpose. The matter of hope was that the capital punishment handed down against six war criminals was executed. He (Quasem Ali) was also hanged to death in accordance with the verdict.’
‘We, the freedom fighters, expected such a verdict. The trial of the killers of 1971 is a continuous process. We are in favour of the trial of war criminals and will extend support to the trial. We will sound the words of the commoners whatever might be the barrier,’ the minister added.

