Two Dhaka univ students drown in Padma

September 6, 2016
New Age Online

Dhaka-University--DU-logo-500pxTwo students of Dhaka University drowned in River Padma at Mahamudpur point in Dohar of Dhaka Tuesday afternoon.
The duo is identified as Lipton, 22 and Ahmed Hossain, 21, both students of first year honours at economics department of the university.
Dohar police station inspector (investigation) Sohel Rana told New Age that they received information at about 4:00pm that some students of DU went to Mahmudpur area to take a bath in the afternoon and at one stage two of them went missing.
He said that their bodies were recovered at about 5:00pm.

