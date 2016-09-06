BGB seizes 167,080 Senegra tablets

The Border Guard Bangladesh personnel on Tuesday seized a total of 167080 pieces Sengra table in separate drives at Meherpur and Magura.

The contraband drugs are widely used for excitement, BGB-6 battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Amir Mazid said.

He said they conducted a drive at a field of Buripota in Meherpur and seized 119800 pieces of senegra tablet at about 1:00pm.

In another drive the border guards seized another 47280 pieces of same tablet from a loaded truck of SA Paribahan in Magura, he said.

The truck carrying the contra banned drugs was parked at a road in Magura.

The border guards however could not arrest anyone in this connection and the seized drugs were deposited to customs and excise department office, the BGB sources said.