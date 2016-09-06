ICT orders producing Tangail war crimes suspect

The International Crimes Tribunal -1 on Tuesday issued a warrant to produce a Tangail suspect, now detained in Tangail jail in a case under Special Power Act, before the tribunal for his suspected involvement in committing genocide in Tangail.

The suspect, Md Mahabubur Rahman, is son of late Abdul Wadud of Tangail who was the Tangail thana president of peace committee, the prosecution said.

He was also accused for abducting five people including philanthropist Ranada Prashad Saha from his village home in Khanpur of Narayanganj during the Liberation War.

The tribunal passed the order allowing a petition submitted by prosecutor Rana Dasgupta and asked the prison authorities to produce him before the tribunal on November 7.

Prosecutor Rana told New Age that the war crimes investigation agency, while probing the abduction of five persons including RP Saha, found evidences that Mahabub, his cohorts and Pakistani occupation army on May 7, 1971 raided Sahapara under Mirzapur police station in Tangail and committed genocide by killing 33 Hindus.

Philanthropist RP Saha was the founder of Kumudini welfare trust and used to run Bharateshwari Homes, Kumudini Hospital and Kumudini Women’s College at Mirzapur in Tangail.

He said that the investigation agency also found evidences that Mahabub, his cohorts and Pakistani occupation army on the same May 7, 1971 night raided the philanthropist’s home at Khanpur in Narayanganj and abducted five including RP Saha. They never returned.

War Crimes investigator Ataur Rahman has been probing the case since first week of May, he said.