Sedition charge pressed against Tarique

Charges were pressed against Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, Ekushey television former chairman Abdus Salam and two others in a sedition case on Tuesday.

The two other accused are ETV chief reporter Mahathir Farooki Parash and its editor Kanak Sarwar.

Inspector Emdadul Haque of Detective Branch submitted the charge sheet with the court of metropolitan magistrate Hafizur Rahman this afternoon.

The court set September 29 to decide over the charge sheet whether it would be accepted or not.

Earlier on January 5 in 2015, Tarique Rahman in a television programme in London said Sheikh Muzibur Rahman was not friend of Bangladesh (Bangabandhu) but a friend of Pakistan (Pakbandhu).

ETV telecasted the programme live in Bangladesh.

Later, sub-inspector Borhan Uddin of Tejgaon police station filed the sedition case on January 8, 2015 accusing Tarique’s speech and its telecast a threat to the sovereignty of the country.