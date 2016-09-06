You are here: Home » National

Sub-regional connectivity project gets ECNEC nod

September 6, 2016 2:50 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online
PM ECNEC Meeting

ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presides over the executive committee of the National Economic Council meeting at the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. – Focusbangla photo

The executive committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved ‘SASEC Road Link Project-II: Elenga-Hatikamrul-Rangpur Highway Four-Lane Upgradation’ project involving Tk 11,881.13 crore in a bid to facilitate sub-regional road connectivity with India, Bhutan and Nepal.
The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, planning minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said a total of seven projects were approved today with an overall cost of Tk 12,894.01 crore.
‘Of the total project cost, Tk 3,368.09 crore will come from the national exchequer while Tk 9,525.92 crore as project assistance,’ he said.
All the approved seven projects are new ones, the minister said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement