Sub-regional connectivity project gets ECNEC nod

The executive committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved ‘SASEC Road Link Project-II: Elenga-Hatikamrul-Rangpur Highway Four-Lane Upgradation’ project involving Tk 11,881.13 crore in a bid to facilitate sub-regional road connectivity with India, Bhutan and Nepal.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, planning minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said a total of seven projects were approved today with an overall cost of Tk 12,894.01 crore.

‘Of the total project cost, Tk 3,368.09 crore will come from the national exchequer while Tk 9,525.92 crore as project assistance,’ he said.

All the approved seven projects are new ones, the minister said.