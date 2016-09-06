You are here: Home » International

Death toll from Afghan defence ministry attack revised up to 35

September 6, 2016 2:10 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
Reuters . Kabul / New Age Online


Injured policemen are transported at the back of a police vehicle after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. — Reuters photo

The toll from Monday’s twin suicide attacks on the defence ministry in Kabul was revised up to 35 dead, including a general and four other officers and 103 wounded, ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanesh said.
The attack hit a busy part of the city close to a market and transport links on Monday afternoon. An initial explosion was followed minutes later by a second explosion that caught many soldiers and civilians who rushed to help victims.
The twin attack was followed only hours later by a car bomb in the Share Naw area of the city and an hours-long standoff with gunmen who barricaded themselves into a building following the blast. Afghan forces eventually killed all three gunmen involved in the second attack, officials said.

