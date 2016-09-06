Death toll from Afghan defence ministry attack revised up to 35

The toll from Monday’s twin suicide attacks on the defence ministry in Kabul was revised up to 35 dead, including a general and four other officers and 103 wounded, ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanesh said.

The attack hit a busy part of the city close to a market and transport links on Monday afternoon. An initial explosion was followed minutes later by a second explosion that caught many soldiers and civilians who rushed to help victims.

The twin attack was followed only hours later by a car bomb in the Share Naw area of the city and an hours-long standoff with gunmen who barricaded themselves into a building following the blast. Afghan forces eventually killed all three gunmen involved in the second attack, officials said.