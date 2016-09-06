You are here: Home » National

Suspended Sylhet mayor gets bail in Kibria murder case

September 6, 2016 2:23 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
Ariful Haque Chowdhury

Ariful Haque Chowdhury

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to suspended Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury in the murder case of former finance minister Shah AMS Kibira.
The bench of Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Hosein and Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah issued the bail order.
Ariful would not be released from jail as he was wanted in an explosion case filed in connection with the murder.
Jurist Mainul Hosein appeared for Ariful Haque.
A Habiganj special tribunal on January 5 indicted 32 people, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s political adviser Haris Chowdhury, former state minister for home Luthfuzzaman Babar, and Ariful Haque Chowdhury in the case filed in connection with the killing of Kibria.
Awami League leader Kibria, his nephew Shah Manzurul Huda and three local AL leaders — Abdur Rahim, Abul Hossain and Siddeq Ali — were killed and more than 50 injured in a grenade attack on a rally at Baidyer Bazar in Habiganj on January 27, 2005.
Habiganj AL general secretary Abdul Mazid Khan had filed two cases with the Kotwali police on January 28.
On November 13, 2014, Criminal Investigation Department regional senior assistant superintendent Meherunnessa Parul submitted the supplementary charge sheet to the Habiganj Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court for the third time accusing 32 people in the case as Asma Kibria, the widow of Kibria, alleged that many of the perpetrators were not named in the initial charge sheets.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Law minister’s effigy burnt Some activists of different organisations on Tuesday burned an effigy of the law minister, Anisul Huq, terming him a neo-Razakar...
  2. CPB demands banning of Jamaat-Shibir Leaders of the Communist Party of Bangladesh at a conference in the city on Friday called on the Awami League-led...
  3. Everything to be done for your welfare, PM to ex-enclave dwellers Terming the residents in former enclaves as the sons, citizens and near and dear ones of Bangladesh, the prime minister,...
  4. MP Manjurul lands in jail, supporters clash with police A court in Gaibandha on Thursday sent the ruling Awami League lawmaker, Manjurul Islam Liton, to jail in two cases...
  5. Contracts with quick rental power plants extended for growing demand of electricity The duration of agreements with several rental power plants has been increased by keeping consistency with the growing demand of...
  6. Foreign diplomats meet Khaleda A group of foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Tuesday evening met the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, at...
  7. HRW criticise govt for crackdown on opposition, media Human Rights Watch on Thursday criticised the government for crackdown on opposition and media and said that government should immediately...
  8. Khaleda now acting after faltering in political strategy: Nasim Awami League presidium member Mohammad Nasim, also minister for health, on Thursday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia...
  9. Islamist groups call hartal on Oct 26 Sammilito Islami Dal-samuho, a coalition of different Islamist parties on Wednesday announced a daylong hartal on October 26, as the...
  10. Khaleda to return home today The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, is scheduled for today to return home after staying more than two months...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement