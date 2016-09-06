Suspended Sylhet mayor gets bail in Kibria murder case

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to suspended Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury in the murder case of former finance minister Shah AMS Kibira.

The bench of Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Hosein and Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah issued the bail order.

Ariful would not be released from jail as he was wanted in an explosion case filed in connection with the murder.

Jurist Mainul Hosein appeared for Ariful Haque.

A Habiganj special tribunal on January 5 indicted 32 people, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s political adviser Haris Chowdhury, former state minister for home Luthfuzzaman Babar, and Ariful Haque Chowdhury in the case filed in connection with the killing of Kibria.

Awami League leader Kibria, his nephew Shah Manzurul Huda and three local AL leaders — Abdur Rahim, Abul Hossain and Siddeq Ali — were killed and more than 50 injured in a grenade attack on a rally at Baidyer Bazar in Habiganj on January 27, 2005.

Habiganj AL general secretary Abdul Mazid Khan had filed two cases with the Kotwali police on January 28.

On November 13, 2014, Criminal Investigation Department regional senior assistant superintendent Meherunnessa Parul submitted the supplementary charge sheet to the Habiganj Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court for the third time accusing 32 people in the case as Asma Kibria, the widow of Kibria, alleged that many of the perpetrators were not named in the initial charge sheets.