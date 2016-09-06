Afghan forces end siege after suicide attacks hit Kabul

Afghan security forces ended an 11-hour standoff in central Kabul on Tuesday, killing the last gunman holding out after an attack that began when a car bomber blew himself up in a prosperous business and residential area.

Police sealed off the centre of the city as they battled three attackers who barricaded themselves inside an office of the aid group Care International.

After hours of standoff, interrupted occasionally by sporadic gunfire, interior ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said Afghan special forces had killed all those involved in the attack in the Share Naw area of Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place just hours after Taliban suicide bombers killed at least 24 people near the defence ministry, including a number of senior security officials.

Initial casualty reports suggested one person had been killed and six injured while more than 31 people were evacuated.

The attacks highlighted the precarious security in the capital just a month before a conference in Brussels where international donors are expected to pledge continued financial support to Afghanistan.

After several hours of quiet overnight, gunfire and explosions could be heard as day broke.

Rafi Ullah, a security guard near the Care International office was walking in the area when the explosion occurred.

‘Right after the explosion, a huge flame rose and everything was covered with smoke, and then Afghan security forces arrived and blocked the area,’ he said.

City traffic was blocked in several places and schools in the vicinity were closed.