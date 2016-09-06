Two killed in Sirajganj road accident

A trucker and his assistant were killed in an accident on Pabna-Bogra highway at Ullapara in Sirajganj early Tuesday.

The deceased were — truck driver Abbas Ali, 35, and his assistant Sohag, 22, residents of Singra in Natore.

Ullapara police officer-in-charge Dewan Koushik Ahmed said the speedy truck laden with 320 sacks of sugar hit a railing of a bridge at Purba Delua around 3:30am.

The duo went flying from their vehicle after the crash and fell under the bridge. They died on the spot, he said.

The truck, heading to Shahzadpur from Dhaka, however, was hanging from the bridge.

Hatikumrul highway police officer-in-charge Abdul Kader Jilani said they recovered the bodies.