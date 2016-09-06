Khaleda to fly KSA Wednesday to perform Hajj

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia is scheduled to fly to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to perform Hajj at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Mohammad Enamul Haque Chowdhury told New Age on Tuesday that Khaleda Zia would perform Hajj as royal guest of the Saudi king.

BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, eldest son of Khaleda Zia, and his family members who have been staying in London, would also join with Khaleda to perform Hajj, the party sources said.

Wife of late Arafat Rahman Koko, youngest son of Khaleda, will accompany Khaleda.

The former prime minister is expected to return home on September 22, said Enamul who among others would also accompany the party chief in the pilgrimage.