‘Mugger’ shot dead in city

Police shot a snatcher dead, injured his cohort and detained another one at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

Identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said a group of muggers riding a car was mugging near Paltan intersection around 6:00am.

A team of patrol police chased them till Dhanmondi number three area and with the help of locals they managed to stop the car.

As the muggers tried to flee leaving the car, police caught one of them and opened fire on two others, said sub-inspector Mominul Haque of Shahbagh police station.

Two bullet-wounded muggers were also beaten by locals.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where one of them died around 7:00am, the police sub-inspector added.