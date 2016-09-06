You are here: Home » National

BNP leader Hannan Shah on life support

September 6, 2016 11:50 am·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
ASM Hannan Shah

ASM Hannan Shah

Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah was on life support at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on Monday morning following his admission there.
The senior BNP leader was taken to the CMH around 9:30am after he complained of acute chest pain, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Sayrul said Hannan Shah was later kept on life support at the intensive care unit of the hospital.
His family members requested the country people to pray for his early recovery, added Sayrul.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Muhith attributes ambitious budget to recent achievements Finance minister AMA Muhith in his post-budget remarks on Friday said he prefers presenting ambitious national budgets because of the...
  2. Police lost morale for illegal activities: BNP BNP senior leader ASM Hannan Shah on Friday alleged that police members are repeatedly coming under attacks as they have...
  3. Govt urged to cancel Rampal Power Plant Politicians, academics, cultural activists and journalists on Thursday called on the government to refrain from implementing coal-based Rampal Thermal Power...
  4. Colonel Taher’s 39th death anniv observed The 39th death anniversary of Colonel Abu Taher, commander of sector-11 during War of Independence in 1971, was observed on...
  5. ‘BNP in alliance with Jamaat for vote’ The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday said that the party was guided by the ideals and philosophy of its founder...
  6. Defence lawyer seeks apology, Jamaat-Shibir leaders given time Condemned war crimes convict and Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam’s defence lawyer M Tajul Islam on Wednesday sought unconditional apology...
  7. Moni Singh remembered Politicians, academics and cultural leaders on Friday at a commemoration meeting in the city urged left and democratic political parties...
  8. Court rejects bail plea for Tarique’s aide A special court in Dhaka on Monday rejected the bail petition of Mia Nur Uddin Apu, personal secretary to the...
  9. Different groups protest at Israeli attacks on Palestine Hundreds of people, under the banners of different organizations, demonstrated in Dhaka and different parts of the country Sunday to...
  10. Parliamentary caucus to place bills to protect ethnic minorities Parliamentary Caucus on Indigenous Affairs is going to place two bills seeking enactment of laws on rights of the ethnic...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement