BNP leader Hannan Shah on life support

Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah was on life support at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on Monday morning following his admission there.

The senior BNP leader was taken to the CMH around 9:30am after he complained of acute chest pain, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sayrul said Hannan Shah was later kept on life support at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

His family members requested the country people to pray for his early recovery, added Sayrul.