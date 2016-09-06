Hours after cordoning around a commercial building, police were at ease as they found no suspected man at Gulshan-1 in the city Tuesday.

Gulshan police inspector (investigation) Salauddin said they laid siege to a building that housed a showroom of LG-Butterfly since morning.

A security guard informed police that several suspected men entered into the building and the law enforcers responded immediately.

Police were warned to be vigilant although no arrest was made afterwards, the police inspector added.

(Updated)