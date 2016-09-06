You are here: Home » National

Three youths electrocuted in Chapainawabganj

September 6, 2016 10:26 am·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online

Chapainawabganj mapThree young men died from electrocution while on fishing in a water body at Bibhishon border point of Gomastapur in Chapainawabganj on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Bashir, 22, son of Ayes Uddin, Asadul, 22, son of Alkesh Ali, 22, and Aminur, 17, son of Azizul Lutu, residents of the village, reports United  News of Bangladesh.
ATM Mainul Islam, assistant superintendent of police (Gomastapur circle), said a group of 10 to 12 young men went to Singapathar bil (water body) of the village around 11:00pm for catching fish.
At one stage, the trio came in contact with a live wire placed for irrigation and died on the spot, added the ASP.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement