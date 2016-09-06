Three youths electrocuted in Chapainawabganj

Three young men died from electrocution while on fishing in a water body at Bibhishon border point of Gomastapur in Chapainawabganj on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Bashir, 22, son of Ayes Uddin, Asadul, 22, son of Alkesh Ali, 22, and Aminur, 17, son of Azizul Lutu, residents of the village, reports United News of Bangladesh.

ATM Mainul Islam, assistant superintendent of police (Gomastapur circle), said a group of 10 to 12 young men went to Singapathar bil (water body) of the village around 11:00pm for catching fish.

At one stage, the trio came in contact with a live wire placed for irrigation and died on the spot, added the ASP.