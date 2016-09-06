Medical coaching centres to be shut from Sept 25

The government has directed all the medical admission coaching centres to keep suspended their activities from September 25 until the admission tests for medical and dental colleges are over.

The health ministry issued the directive at a meeting on private medical college guideline on Monday to smoothly hold the admission tests.

The admission tests for medical and dental colleges for the 2016-17 academic session will be held on October 7 and November 4 respectively as the government has decided not to take combined exams for the MBBS and BDS course this year.

The meeting, chaired by health minister Mohammad Nasim, also decided to take stern action under the ICT act if any one spread any false information or rumour through Facebook or internet on question paper leakage or any other issue relating to the admission tests.

It also urged all to inform the nearby police station, ministry or the health directorate if they have any complaint instead of spreading any rumour about any irregularity or question paper leakage.