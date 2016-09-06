You are here: Home » Inner Pages

One held with Yaba in C’nawabganj

September 6, 2016
United News of Bangladesh . Chapainawabganj

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 1,410 Yaba in Bakher Ali area of Chapainawabganj sadar upazila on Sunday evening. The arrested was identified as Aminul Islam, resident of the area. A RAB-5 press release said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in the area and arrested Aminul along with the drugs. A case was filed.

