Man electrocuted in Jessore

September 6, 2016 12:24 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Benapole

A young man, Tariqul Islam, 18, son of Ajgar Ali of village Galda of Manirampur in Jessore, was electrocuted at his house on Sunday night. The family said that Tariqul came in contact with a live wire while he was setting up a plug to connect a fan. He was taken to Jessore Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

