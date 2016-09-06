Man held with Yaba in Faridpur

The Rapid Action Battalion-8 arrested a man along with Yaba at Madhukhali in Faridpur on Sunday. The arrested was identified as Shahin Shaikh, 29, of village Beleshar. RAB-8 officials said that acting on a tip-off, they raided the house of Shahin and arrested him along with 1,045 Yaba. He was handed over to the Madhukhali police.