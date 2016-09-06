Thundershowers or rain likely

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, Chittagong and Khulna divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, Met Office said.

The country’s highest temperature, 34.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Monday in Rajshahi and the lowest, 25.2 degrees Celsius, at Rangamati.