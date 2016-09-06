You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Thundershowers or rain likely

September 6, 2016 12:22 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, Chittagong and Khulna divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, Met Office said.
The country’s highest temperature, 34.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Monday in Rajshahi and the lowest, 25.2 degrees Celsius, at Rangamati.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Experts for adopting marine policy Bangladesh needs to be serious about preservation, exploration and optimum utilisation of marine resources through adopting a comprehensive policy as...
  2. BR incurs Tk 3.21cr in losses Bangladesh Railway came under 131 sabotage attacks on its property in 72 days in the ongoing blockade called by the...
  3. Court records testimony in Khaleda’s absence The Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-3 on Wednesday recorded testimony of the plaintiff in a graft case against the Bangladesh Nationalist...
  4. Local imams call hartal protesting at reestablishment of Kandapara brothel Asamajik Karjakalap Pratirodh Committee, a local group that led the eviction of the 200-year old Kandapara brothel in Tangail, called...
  5. Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Natore An auto-rickshaw driver was found dead in a paddy field at Haibatpur in Natore on Saturday morning. The deceased was...
  6. 3 JCD rebels expelled, 7 show-caused The Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on Monday expelled three Chhatra Dal rebels including a...
  7. People block Jessore-Khulna road protesting at KDA’s plan Several hundred people blocked the Jessore- Khulna highway for an hour Monday morning protesting against an initiative of setting up...
  8. Benapole customs cancels 66 C&F licenses Benapole customs authorities have cancelled 66 licenses of customs clearing and forwarding agents on charge of tax dodging. Of the...
  9. Non-forensic physicians conduct autopsy at KMCH No forensic medicine teacher or expert is there at Khulna Medical College Hospital and anatomy and community medicine department teachers...
  10. News in Brief The police arrested three leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in Sirajganj town on Sunday for their alleged involvement in...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement