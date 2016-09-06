You are here: Home » Inner Pages

BNP demands resignation of two ‘convicted’ ministers

September 6, 2016
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Monday demanded immediate resignation of food minister and liberation war affairs minister, who were convicted for contempt of court, to protect dignity and image of the Supreme Court.
BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed at a news conference at the party’s Naya Paltan central office made the demand following release of the full verdict of Supreme Court’s Appellate Division on awarding punishment convicting the two ministers in a case of contempt of court.
He said that in the full verdict published on September 1 the majority judges including chief justice SK Sinha gave opinion that food minister Quamrul Islam and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque breached the oath of protecting the constitution.
He said the evolving situation created a serious national and constitutional crisis for the nation because the convicted ministers represented people.
‘So, we, on behalf of BNP, demand immediate resignation of the two ministers. At the same time, we are calling to declare cancellation of all orders signed by the two ministers since March 27, 2016 (the date of pronouncement of the verdict),’ Moudud told the conference.
His opinion being sought as to whether the two ministers could hold their posts after the verdict, Moudud, an eminent jurist, said that apart from legal aspect it was also a question of ethics. They should voluntarily resign, he observed.
Asked what was the option, if the ministers didn’t resign voluntarily, Moudud, also a former law minister, said it was the verdict of the Supreme Court. ‘We will wait what Supreme Court says,’ he added.
He cited few examples of resignation of ministers in India and Pakistan for contempt of court.
The BNP leader said Maharashtra minister for transport Swaroop Singh Naik voluntarily resigned soon after Indian Supreme Court convicted him in a case of contempt of court on May 12 in 2006.
BNP leaders Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Kaiser Kamal and Masud Ahmed Talukder, among others, were present at the press conference.
Meanwhile, BNP held a prayer session at its central office Monday afternoon seeking salvation of the departed soul of former finance minister and former BNP standing committee member M Saifur Rahman to mark his 7th death anniversary.

