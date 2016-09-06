Four female JMB ‘suicide squad’ members held

Detectives on early Monday arrested four suspected female ‘suicide squad’ members of banned extremist outfit, Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, from village Boroitola under Kazipur upazila in Sirajganj.

The arrested were identified as Fulera Khatun, 45, wife of Abu Sayed, her two daughters Sakila Khatun, 18, and Salma Khatun, 16 and their neighbour Rajia Begum, 35, wife of Rafiqul Islam, all from Boroitala village.

Sirajganj district superintendent of police, Miraz Uddin, told reporters that acting on a tip-off that a secret meeting of JMB operative had been holding in the house of a local JMB leader Faridul Islam of the village, a team of the district detective branch of police raided the house.

He said that they arrested the four suspected JMB female members of ‘suicide squad’ but Faridul fled the scene.

The detectives also seized huge number of Jihadi books and a computer from the house, he said.