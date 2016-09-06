You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Corruption-free society stressed

September 6, 2016 12:19 am·0 commentsViews: 3
Staff Correspondent
Gano Forum

Gano Forum holds a discussion on the adverse impact of corruption on national progress at National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday. — New Age photo

Politicians, academics and professionals at a discussion on Monday called on all to stand united against corruption to establish a corruption free society in the country.
Corruption was now spreading in every part of the country and the government had failed to control it, they said.
Jatiya Oikya Prokriya, a platform of the citizens, organised the discussion at VIP lounge of the National Press Club in the capital, titled ‘Corruption is the Main Obstacle of National Development’.
Gana Forum president and eminent jurist Kamal Hossain, also the convener of the platform, presided over the discussion.
He called on the citizens of the country to stand united and wage movement against corruption.
He urged the Awami League-led government to take effective steps to eliminate corruption and ensure good governance.
He called on the youth to come forward for establishing the rights of the common people.
ABM Mostafa Amin, convener of the Forward Party, called on all the left and progressive political parties to stand united and wage movement for establishing the rights of the common people.
Sultan Mohammad Monsur Ahmed, former Awami League leder and also former Dhaka University Central Student Union vice president, said people had lost their voting rights in the controversial general election held on January 5, in 2014. He called on the people to stand united against the present government and restore democratic rule in the country.
The discussion meeting was followed by an open discussion, where Mohammad Shamsuddin, convener Nagarik Parishad, Nurul Huda, human right activist, former student leader Mohammad Foroz Kabir, Gana Forum central leader Farida Yesmin and others took part.

