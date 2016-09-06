‘Asol BNP’ activists chased away again

Activists of ‘Asol BNP’ once again on Monday were chased away by activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal as the former tried to enter BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital.

Activists of the group identifying them as ‘real’ followers of the party brought out a procession around 3:00pm from near Jonaki Cinema near the BNP central office.

Sensing their presence, JCD leaders and activists along with some BNP and Juba Dal activists chased them away from the area, witnesses said.

Activists of ‘Asol BNP’ earlier in January and May had also tried thrice to enter the BNP central office but faced the same fate and some were injured and one of their vehicles were burnt.

Kamrul Hasan Nasim, chief of the group, on Monday claimed that six of his activists were injured in the attack.

Talking to New Age, he said activists of Asol BNP always resorted to nonviolent course but they (BNP) took to the violent course.