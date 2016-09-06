JnU to get campus at Keraniganj

Under mounting pressure from students, the government on Monday decided to build the extension of Jagannath University campus with student dormitories at Keraniganj.

Jagannath University is the lone public institution of higher learning that offers scanty dormitory facilities to students with 10 out of its 12 hostels in the Old Town remaining under illegal occupation.

As half hearted efforts of the government produced no results in recovering their hostels from illegal occupants the students had been demanding construction of residential halls on the space vacated by Dhaka Central Jail.

Since August 1, the students began non stop agitations demanding recovery of their hostels from the grabbers.

Students said they find residing at shared rented accommodation, called messes, not only financial burdensome but also far from congenial for their studies.

A committee formed by the government in March 2014 failed to give its report until now on recovering the hostels to ensure academic atmosphere on Jagannnath University campus.

The committee, formed in the face of students’ agitations, was asked to submit the report in 30 working days.

Since March 2014, the authorities recovered a small part of Nazrul Islam Hostel from illegal occupants.

Vice Chancellor Mijanur Rahman said JnU lacked space to build halls at its current location.

‘We will build academic buildings, residential halls and other facilities at Keranigaj befitting the Jagannath University,’ education minister Nurul Islam Nahid told a news conference Monday.

He said that Jagannath University already bought a 25- bigha plot at Keraniganj and the government would acquire more areas for the new campus.

Jagannath University, he said, would retain its existing campus at Chittaranjan Avenue in the capital.

He said that the cabinet meeting on Monday took the decision to build the extended campus of Jagannath University.

The cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina asked the education ministry to take a project for the construction of the extended campus of Jagannath University, a minister told New Age after the meeting.

In February 1985, during the movement against the autocratic regime of military ruler HM Ershad, hooligans set at least 10 hostels of the then Jagannath College, now Jagannath University on fire and evicted the resident students and influential people grabbed the dorms.

Since 2005, when Jagannath College was made a university, students have been pressing for residential hall facilities and the recovery of the hostels.

In 2012, students recovered two hostels.

The dorms under illegal occupation include ,Tibbet Hostel, Saidur Rahman Hostel, Rouf Majumder Hostel, Shahid Anwar Shafik Hostel and Shahabuddin Hostel, Bazlur Rahman Hostel, Abdur Rahman Hostel and Shaheed Ajmal Hossain Hostel.