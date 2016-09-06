Major rivers continue to swell

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers continued to swell due to rush of water from upstream regions of India and China, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Although water level was flowing under the danger marks at Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers, the low lying areas were being inundated by the rush of water, said officials of BWDB.

Despite swelling of water level in the major rivers, they predicted that floods were unlikely to occur in Bangladesh as monsoon was in the last stage for the season.

At least two points in Surma-Kushiyara Rivers were flowing above danger level due to rush of water from Barak Basin.

BWDB’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre executive engineer Md Sazzad Hossain told New Age that Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers would begin receding within three or four days as rainfall in the upstream have reduced.

The rising of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers was dependent on the rainfalls from Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Bhutan and China, he said, adding that as the monsoon could continue up to September 15, there was unlikely to create big floods in Bangladesh by this time.

According to FFWC outlook, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers were in the rising state while the Ganges-Padma and Surma-Kushiyara Rivers were in the falling state.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers might continue to rise for the next 48 hours from Monday morning.

Meanwhile, sudden swelling of Padma and Teesta water due to rush of upstream Indian waters inundated many char areas and marooned several thousand people in north-western districts.