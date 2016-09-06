Sept 11 included in Eid holiday

The government on Monday declared September 11 a public holiday turning the three-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday into a six-day holiday to ease sufferings of the home going people.

The public administration ministry made the announcement after getting an approval of the prime minister to extend the three-day Eid holiday considering pressure on transports immediately before the Eid to be celebrated on September 13.

The prime minister, however, ordered keeping all government and semi-government offices open on September 24, a weekly holiday, for enjoying holiday on September 11, the only office day before the Eid-ul-Azha.

The public administration ministry on Sunday sent a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office for declaring September 11 and September 15 as public holidays so that home-goers could smoothly travel to their destinations and enjoy the religious festival comfortably, a senior official concerned said.

It had also proposed that all government, semi-government and autonomous offices should remain open on two Saturdays – on September 17 and 24 – to make up the loss of working hours if the holiday was extended as proposed, the official mentioned.

The prime minister approved the proposal in part to reschedule the three-day Eid holiday, which was initially supposed to begin from September 11.

The holiday was shifted as the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, was announced to be celebrated on September 13 as per the Arabic calendar.

The three-day Eid holiday will now virtually turn into a six-day vacation, from September 9 to September 14 with the weekly public holidays – Friday and Saturday – merging with it.

In a similar situation, the government earlier declared July 4 a public holiday, the only office day before Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated on July 7.