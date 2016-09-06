You are here: Home » Front Page

Sept 11 included in Eid holiday

September 6, 2016 12:44 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The government on Monday declared September 11 a public holiday turning the three-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday into a six-day holiday to ease sufferings of the home going people.
The public administration ministry made the announcement after getting an approval of the prime minister to extend the three-day Eid holiday considering pressure on transports immediately before the Eid to be celebrated on September 13.
The prime minister, however, ordered keeping all government and semi-government offices open on September 24, a weekly holiday, for enjoying holiday on September 11, the only office day before the Eid-ul-Azha.
The public administration ministry on Sunday sent a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office for declaring September 11 and September 15 as public holidays so that home-goers could smoothly travel to their destinations and enjoy the religious festival comfortably, a senior official concerned said.
It had also proposed that all government, semi-government and autonomous offices should remain open on two Saturdays – on September 17 and 24 – to make up the loss of working hours if the holiday was extended as proposed, the official mentioned.
The prime minister approved the proposal in part to reschedule the three-day Eid holiday, which was initially supposed to begin from September 11.
The holiday was shifted as the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, was announced to be celebrated on September 13 as per the Arabic calendar.
The three-day Eid holiday will now virtually turn into a six-day vacation, from September 9 to September 14 with the weekly public holidays – Friday and Saturday – merging with it.
In a similar situation, the government earlier declared July 4 a public holiday, the only office day before Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated on July 7.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Foreign diplomats meet Khaleda A group of foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Tuesday evening met the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, at...
  2. BNP hunts for valid mayoral candidates The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is in a hectic search for valid ‘independent’ mayoral candidates in the upcoming municipal polls to...
  3. CUET closed sine die Factions of ruling Awami League-backed student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League clashed at two campuses in Chittagong on Monday, leading to...
  4. SIDDHIRGANJ 335 MW POWER PLANT : Construction comes to halt a month before launch The construction of a large power plant has stalled just one month ahead of the start of its commercial operation,...
  5. BBIN MOTOR VEHICLES AGREEMENT : Protocol likely next month Four BBIN countries including Bangladesh and India are expected to finalise a protocol next month in Dhaka on making the...
  6. EXTRA SSC FEES BY 5 CITY SCHOOLS : Edn board asked to cancel managing committees The High Court has directed the Dhaka Education Board to cancel managing committees of five schools in the capital by...
  7. 50,000 posts of pry teachers remain vacant Education in government primary schools has been plagued by an acute shortage of teaching staff as about 50,000 posts of...
  8. Tk 3,500cr to shore up 5 public banks The government is set to inject Tk 3,500 crore into five cash-strapped public banks, as most of the state-controlled banks...
  9. JS body asks police to explain ‘inactivity’ during Avijit killing The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs ministry at a meeting on Sunday called an explanation from the police about...
  10. Free highways from shops, markets The High Court on Monday asked the government to remove all shops, markets and bazaars beside highways across the country...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement