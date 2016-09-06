You are here: Home » Front Page

Turkey’s reactions interference in internal matter: govt

September 6, 2016
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Bangladesh government on Monday said that the reactions of the Turkish government about the execution of war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali was tantamount to interference in internal matters pertaining to a sovereign state.
The foreign ministry said this in a Note Varbale issued to the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka.
In the diplomatic note, the government conveyed it’s ‘dismay’ at the issuance of a release by the Turkish government on the execution.
Turkey, in the release issued on Sunday, described the execution of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali as a ‘wrong practice’ and expressed hope that it would not create any ‘separation’ among the people of Bangladesh.
The Turkish statement ‘does not help foster bilateral relations that exist between the two brotherly countries’, the protest note said.
It said that through the trial of the perpetrators of war crime and crime against humanity committed in 1971, the long cherished aspiration of the nation would be fulfilled, justice ensured, rule of law upheld and opportunities for true reconciliation would be created.
The note verbale elaborated the crimes perpetrated by Mir Quasem Ali, one of the central commanders of the infamous Al Badr militia force in 1971, who was involved in the commission of offences of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including planning, instigating and executing genocide, murder, abduction and torture in Chittagong during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.
The verdicts against him had been handed down through an independent, fair and transparent judicial process, with full access given to national and international media and without any political interference, it said.
The lawyers of Mir Quasem Ali had been given unimpeded access to the proceedings of the court throughout the trial process.
The trial was not at all based on his political identity or affiliation, the note said.
Mir Quasem Ali was executed at Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur on Saturday night.

